Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) Trading Down 2.1%

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.11). Approximately 18,549 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 13,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.50 ($1.14).

Artisanal Spirits Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £64.55 million and a PE ratio of -1,541.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 78.56.

About Artisanal Spirits

(Get Rating)

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artisanal Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisanal Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.