Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Down 26.0% in February

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the February 13th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
Artelo Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of ARTL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. 53,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,739. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. Artelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $11.07.
Institutional Trading of Artelo Biosciences
About Artelo Biosciences
Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.
Read More
