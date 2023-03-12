Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Down 26.0% in February

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the February 13th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Artelo Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of ARTL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. 53,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,739. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. Artelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $11.07.

Institutional Trading of Artelo Biosciences

About Artelo Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 73,819 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.