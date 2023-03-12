Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Archer Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ARHVF remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Friday. Archer has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.
About Archer
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Archer (ARHVF)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.