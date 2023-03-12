Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Archer Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARHVF remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Friday. Archer has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.

Get Archer alerts:

About Archer

(Get Rating)

Read More

Archer Ltd. engages in the provision of a variety of oilfield products and services. It operates through the Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere segments. The Eastern Hemisphere segment is involved in platform drilling, engineering, wireline, and oiltools service divisions. The Western Hemisphere segment is composed of land drilling operations in Latin America.

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.