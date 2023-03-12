Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,228,000 after buying an additional 32,336 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.05. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $70.02 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.