Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Update

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the February 13th total of 102,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 140,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:RKDA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.21. 33,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,787. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $106.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $850,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.

