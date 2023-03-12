Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3,475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 848,584 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 695,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 138,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 506,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 893.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 95,693 shares during the last quarter. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

