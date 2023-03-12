Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
NASDAQ:AQST opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.95.
Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.
