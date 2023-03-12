Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th.
Aprea Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:APRE opened at $5.04 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $40.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.
