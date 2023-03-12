Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th.

Aprea Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $5.04 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $40.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 43,293 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.