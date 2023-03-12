Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Short Interest Up 35.1% in February

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the February 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Applied UV Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of AUVIP traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641. Applied UV has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.26.

Applied UV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2188 per share. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

