Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Update

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 504,100 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the February 13th total of 381,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,775,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 3,179,934 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 343.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,007,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,990 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 286,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APLT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 89,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,235. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of a pipeline of novel products. It is targeting treatments for central nervous system rare diseases and diabetic complications. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

