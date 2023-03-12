Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $9.38 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $9.38 million and $501,893.53 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00070401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00053580 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00022838 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000916 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

