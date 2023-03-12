Ankr Price Down 18.7% This Week (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Ankr has a market cap of $264.76 million and $31.81 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02759662 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $39,014,502.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

