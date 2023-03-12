Ankr Price Down 18.7% Over Last Week (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $266.23 million and $39.82 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02820623 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $58,745,356.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

