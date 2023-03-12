Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Short Interest Update

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 34,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anghami in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anghami during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anghami during the first quarter worth $269,000. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anghami Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANGH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 52,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,952. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. Anghami has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $16.80.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

