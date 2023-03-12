Analysts Set TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Price Target at $122.00

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNX. Barclays started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,879,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $839,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,617.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,193,876 shares of company stock worth $503,889,486. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 2.6 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 143.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 1.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.65%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

