Analysts Set Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Target Price at $28.13

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNSGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRNS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.22. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Lion Point Capital LP raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 4,222,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,480,000 after purchasing an additional 538,026 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 872,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 66,925 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

