Analysts Set Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Target Price at $28.13

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRNS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.7 %

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.22. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Lion Point Capital LP raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 4,222,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,480,000 after purchasing an additional 538,026 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 872,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 66,925 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.