Analysts Set Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Target Price at $28.13

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRNS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.7 %
Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.22. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
