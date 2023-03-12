Analysts Set CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Target Price at $48.00

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

CRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. CRH has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $52.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average is $40.28.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 86.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

