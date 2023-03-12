Analysts Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Target Price at C$10.23

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$8.27 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

About Centerra Gold

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

