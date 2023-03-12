American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stake Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $40,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $133.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $173.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWK. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.29.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

