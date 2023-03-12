American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
American Homes 4 Rent has raised its dividend by an average of 53.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. American Homes 4 Rent has a dividend payout ratio of 166.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.
American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance
Shares of AMH stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $43.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.03.
American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
