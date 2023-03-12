American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

American Homes 4 Rent has raised its dividend by an average of 53.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. American Homes 4 Rent has a dividend payout ratio of 166.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $43.89.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,074. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,156 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at $613,794.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.03.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

