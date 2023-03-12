American Bank Incorporated (AMBK) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on April 3rd

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
American Bank Stock Performance
AMBK opened at $17.00 on Friday. American Bank has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06.
About American Bank
