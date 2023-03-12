American Bank Incorporated (AMBK) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on April 3rd

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

American Bank Stock Performance

AMBK opened at $17.00 on Friday. American Bank has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06.

Get American Bank alerts:

About American Bank

(Get Rating)

See Also

American Bank, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and business banking services through its subsidiary. The firm offers credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, mobile & online banking and digital wallets. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Mortgage, Commercial Construction, Residential Mortgage, and Consumer.

Receive News & Ratings for American Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.