Ameren Co. (AEE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Ameren has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Ameren has a payout ratio of 53.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ameren to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Ameren Stock Down 1.9 %

AEE stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. Ameren has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,509 shares of company stock valued at $9,315,742. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at about $769,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 14.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Read More

