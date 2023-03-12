Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alps Alpine Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:APELY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.01. 1,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565. Alps Alpine has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

About Alps Alpine

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.