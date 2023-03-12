Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.36% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $159,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $819.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $823.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $792.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $873.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

