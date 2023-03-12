Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 895,522 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,764,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 895,522 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.72% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $161,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,504,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,902,000 after acquiring an additional 142,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,605,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,545,000 after purchasing an additional 59,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,399,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,203,000 after purchasing an additional 316,281 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,642,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,909,000 after purchasing an additional 30,416 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,590,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,048,000 after purchasing an additional 70,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOC opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

