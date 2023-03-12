Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 165,115 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,369,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165,115 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $218,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after buying an additional 54,702 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,030,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $90.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

