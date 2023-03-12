Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,039,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,936 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.13% of Xylem worth $178,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Xylem by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Xylem by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Xylem by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $98.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.16. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

