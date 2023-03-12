Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,923 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $166,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Middleby by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Middleby by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $144.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $175.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $47,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,369.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.