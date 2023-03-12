Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,351,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,628 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.42% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $212,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE opened at $95.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.65. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $137.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.