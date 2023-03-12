Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $196.48 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,294 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $196,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $157.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.33 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

