Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,585,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,127 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $183,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Novanta by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Novanta by 2.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Novanta by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 18.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novanta in the second quarter worth $28,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta stock opened at $143.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.01. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $173.10.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.57 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.94, for a total transaction of $948,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,682,458.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.94, for a total transaction of $948,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,682,458.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $30,278.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,757,906.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,807. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

