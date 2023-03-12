Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.76% of SBA Communications worth $232,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC stock opened at $240.12 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.78.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 80.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.40.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

