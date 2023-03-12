Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 28,992 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,520,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,992 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.42% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $190,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 443,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 169,275 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,115,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4,476.4% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 599,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,315,000 after purchasing an additional 586,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

NYSE FIS opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.43.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.37%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

