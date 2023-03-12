Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Allegion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Allegion has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allegion to earn $6.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Allegion Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:ALLE opened at $107.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. Allegion has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $123.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. Allegion’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $76,640,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Allegion by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 462,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,713,000 after acquiring an additional 258,301 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Allegion by 141.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 354,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 207,249 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Allegion by 124.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,392,000 after acquiring an additional 183,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Allegion by 14.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 922,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,260,000 after acquiring an additional 115,003 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.78.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Articles

