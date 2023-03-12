Alina (LON:ALNA) Shares Down 3.6%

Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA – Get Rating) was down 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.16). Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 17,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.17).

Alina Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.35. The firm has a market cap of £3.01 million, a P/E ratio of -662.50 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

About Alina

Alina Holdings Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and acquire interests in target businesses in leisure, hospitality, and entertainment sectors. Previously, it was engaged in the property investment business. The company was formerly known as The Local Shopping REIT plc and changed its name to Alina Holdings Plc in November 2020.

