Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$75.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANCTF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

ANCTF stock opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.95. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $36.94 and a 1-year high of $48.93.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.