Aleph Zero Price Tops $1.19 on Top Exchanges (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00005766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $238.83 million and approximately $48,445.31 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 201,185,717 coins. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

