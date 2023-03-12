Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Hits $0.0251

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Alchemy Pay token can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $127.72 million and $52.25 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 21.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alchemy Pay Token Profile

Alchemy Pay launched on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It’s designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

