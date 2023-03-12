Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Short Interest Up 32.2% in February

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the February 13th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,699. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 450,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Down 4.9 %

Albemarle stock traded down $11.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.13. 2,619,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $172.78 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.61. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

