Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Down 23.9% in February

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the February 13th total of 160,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 126,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 21,682 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akumin by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,710,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 43,737 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Akumin by 1,798.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55,539 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Akumin during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in Akumin during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akumin Stock Performance

Shares of AKU stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 58,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,888. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Akumin has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $71.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.31.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

