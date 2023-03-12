Aion (AION) Price Up 8.8% This Week

Aion (AION) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00192739 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00088545 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00053909 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00052515 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004600 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000780 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

