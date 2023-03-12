Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Update

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 169.0% from the February 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Agronomics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AGNMF remained flat at 0.14 during midday trading on Friday. Agronomics has a 12 month low of 0.12 and a 12 month high of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.16.
About Agronomics
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agronomics (AGNMF)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.