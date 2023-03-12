Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Update

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 169.0% from the February 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Agronomics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AGNMF remained flat at 0.14 during midday trading on Friday. Agronomics has a 12 month low of 0.12 and a 12 month high of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.16.

About Agronomics

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

