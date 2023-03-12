Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Holdings Lowered by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,568,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,426 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,717,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 228,828 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 103,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.74. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,278 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

