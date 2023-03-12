Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Shares Down 1.8%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.31. 5,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 7,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51.
Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.
