AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) Stock Price Down 1.6%

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.36 and last traded at $24.36. 1,011 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 1,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Get AdvisorShares Hotel ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 93.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 2,540.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,151,000.

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (BEDZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US hotels, resorts, cruise lines and their sub-industries. BEDZ was launched on Apr 20, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Hotel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Hotel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.