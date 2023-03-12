Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,647 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $329.30 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $473.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $352.70 and a 200-day moving average of $335.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.56.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

