ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Shares Down 3.6%

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). Approximately 106,198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 293,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

ADM Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of £2.01 million, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 2.47.

ADM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.