ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Shares Down 3.6%

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). Approximately 106,198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 293,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of £2.01 million, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 2.47.
ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects.
