Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Acorn Energy Price Performance
ACFN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,948. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39. Acorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62.
About Acorn Energy
