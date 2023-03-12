Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Acorn Energy Price Performance

ACFN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,948. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39. Acorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management. It operates through the Power Generation (PG) and Cathodic Protection (CP) segments. The PG segment offers wireless remote monitoring and control systems and services for critical assets, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

