abrdn (LON:ABDN) Given New GBX 210 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 160 ($1.92) to GBX 210 ($2.53) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of abrdn to a reduce rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.10) to GBX 185 ($2.22) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on abrdn from GBX 130 ($1.56) to GBX 170 ($2.04) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of GBX 178.89 ($2.15).

Shares of abrdn stock opened at GBX 219.80 ($2.64) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. abrdn has a 1 year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 237 ($2.85). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 210.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 182.17. The company has a market cap of £4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -845.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,769.23%.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

