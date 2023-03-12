Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Up 2,900.0% in February

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JEQ. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,362,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after buying an additional 60,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 30,981 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JEQ opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $7.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

