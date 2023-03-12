ABM Industries Incorporated Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Creative Planning grew its stake in ABM Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $115,718.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,715.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

